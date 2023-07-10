Tottenham to reject Bayern Munich’s €80m offer for Kane

News broke over the weekend that Bayern Munich had submitted a second, improved €80m bid to Tottenham Hotspur in an attempt to purchase Harry Kane. Today, according to the Guardian’s Dave Hytner, Spurs are expected to reject that bid as well.

Hytner writes that the €80m bid, which includes add-ons and represented a €10m increase over Bayern’s first offer, is unlikely to change Daniel Levy’s position on whether to sell Kane or not. While Tottenham have not yet responded formally to the bid, Hytner says it’s all but certain that Spurs will reject it, with Levy at least publicly opting to hold to his position that he will not sell Kane under any circumstances.

Now, we all know that “under any circumstances” doesn’t really mean anything in love, war, and transfer windows. Spurs are publicly posturing that they are prepared to offer Kane a gargantuan wage to get him to renew his contract, and are hoping that Spurs can do well enough in the season ahead to convince him not to wind down his deal and leave on a free transfer. The German media, meanwhile, continues with breathless reports about how Kane has already agreed personal terms with Bayern and is very keen to join this summer.

The truth is that Kane doesn’t have to do anything at all. My sense is that signing a new Spurs contract is probably a distant third choice behind moving to Bayern and doing nothing at all, which makes Tottenham’s public posturing here a pretty wild roll of the dice for Daniel Levy, who has a reputation for being ruthless in the window.

Kane is expected back for preseason training this coming Wednesday and will meet with new head coach Ange Postecoglou probably that same day. I don’t know whether that meeting will shift the goalposts at all... likely not. I’d expect a long, interminable summer of Kane speculation that might not end until September 1, and possibly not even then.