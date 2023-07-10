Romano: Galatasaray submits €9m proposal for Davinson Sanchez

Don’t look now, but there’s actual interest for Tottenham Hostpur defender Davinson Sanchez! Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Galatasaray submitted a “verbal propsal” to purchase Davi for the incredible amount of €9m, that there are 2-3 other interested clubs, and ultimately it’ll come down to where Sanchez wants to go.

This rumor has actually been circulating around for a little while, but I didn’t write on it because the source were random outlets in the Turkish media, and if you know anything from reading this blog you should know never to take a Turkish football media source at face value unless you can find multiple corroborating reports in more reputable publications.

But I digress. Boy, this sure isn’t how we thought this would end when we purchased Davi for a then-record £40m back when Darth Vader Mauricio Pochettino was still roaming the sidelines. Davi certainly wasn’t helped by having to play under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, both managers who didn’t rate him and for whom he was not a good tactical fit. But also... ye gods, I hate to say it because I genuinely like the guy and wanted him to be successful but despite the occasional imperious performance he really did not live up to his potential in a Tottenham shirt.

€9m represents a substantial loss on initial investment, but it’s clear that he’s not working out, wants a new challenge, and doesn’t have much of a market. There’s always going to be a few guys that you just have to take a big haircut on to get them out of the system, and Davi looks like he’s one of those guys. But also, the fact that there are other clubs interested suggests the potential for a Davinson Sanchez bidding war? That’d be neat. Certainly lower stakes, but we can’t talk about Harry Kane every day, right?

I doubt Davi will be on the plane to Perth this week. Let’s hope he uses that time to find himself a new club.