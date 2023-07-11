The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, July 11

good morning!

We’re still a long ways away from the start of regular season football again, but it isn’t too early to take a look at football kits.

Nor is it too early to look at possibly the worst kit out there, courtesy of Barnsley FC:

❌ The game is off.



Thanks to AFC Fylde for your hospitality. pic.twitter.com/7DRK1Nta6p — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 8, 2023

The rain adds to the aesthetic.

First: Way too much red.

Second, I don’t really know what to make of the stars except that they look terrible. Also they have the Barnsley crest above the Puma logo above the US Mobile logo with the words “US Mobile” below the US Mobile logo.

On either side of the Barnsley crest are two huge stars. And there are two additional stars above those stars.

Third, the gradient. Just awful.

In fairness to Barnsley, their away and third kits aren’t too bad. Dare I say, their third kit is really solid except for the horrible US Mobile logo.

Being true to who we are.



Our away and third kits are now available to pre-order! — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) July 6, 2023

But I think for those watching the EFL Champ this year, they’re gonna be seeing their red kit far more times than that third kit.

It’s definitely one way for a League One club stand out.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Blue Skies, by Art Tatum

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Ange Postecoglou wants to build Spurs team that’ll make Harry Kane happy

The Athletic ($$) breaks down Postecoglou’s first Spurs presser

Tony Fernandes leaves QPR after selling entire shareholding

Andres Iniesta bids farewell to Japanese club Vissel Kobe