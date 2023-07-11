REPORT: Ryan Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery, out indefinitely

This was supposed to be the season that Ryan Sessegnon finally integrates himself fully into Tottenham Hotspur’s squad, but according to breaking news from the club it appears it’s another injury-related setback for the Tottenham Hotspur left back. Spurs just tweeted that poor Sess just had a resurgence of the hamstring injury that kept him out of of the Tottenham squad for much of last season, and has already undergone corrective surgery.

Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery to his left hamstring following an injury sustained in pre-season training.



This is just awful, and I feel so bad for him. One of the more exciting young English talents of his generation when he was coming through as a teenager at Fulham. Sessegnon has had injury setback after setback in recent years, and especially since joining Tottenham. I don’t know if it’s all the minutes he played early in his career or just bad luck (possibly both) but Sess has just not been able to stay healthy and it’s really set his career back. Even when he’s been able to play he’s been inconsistent, putting in an excellent match followed by a terrible one.

I’d imagine this will pretty much put paid to any notion that he’s going to be sold, at least this summer. Sami Mokbel in the Mail notes that three Premier League clubs were interested in him, but nobody’s going to pay money for a player recovering from surgery. That means we’ll probably just have to try to keep hope alive that he can somehow come back from this latest setback and start to fulfill the promise he showed earlier. It’s not impossible. People in the Carty Free writer’s room pointed out Luke Shaw as an example of a promising young player who had similar injury setbacks and was able to carve out an excellent career later on.

But it’ll be tough. God. That poor guy.

There was no indication as to when Sessegnon would return to training, except to say that it would be after the close of the transfer window.