Tottenham add Barcelona, Lion City Sailors to preseason friendly schedule

Tottenham Hotspur announced two new friendly matches on Wednesday... well, one new friendly and one hastily re-arranged one. Spurs announced that the club will play Singaporean Premier League side Lion City Sailors at Singapore National Stadium on July 26 after, as was rumored, AS Roma cancelled their preseason tour to Asia over missed payments by their tour organizer.

But the bigger news is that Spurs added a new friendly against Barcelona! Spurs were invited to play against the hosts in the 58th annual Joan Gamper Trophy match on Tuesday, August 8, giving Tottenham an opportunity to win their first trophy since the Audi Cup in 2019!

We will take on Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday 26 July following the withdrawal of AS Roma from the fixture.



We are also delighted to confirm our participation in the 58th Joan Gamper Trophy match against FC… pic.twitter.com/UcWTrU7Zco — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 12, 2023

The Joan Gamper Trophy will be Spurs’ final warm-up before they kick off the Premier League season away to Brentford on August 13. The club leaves for Perth, Australia, the first stop on their preseason tour, on Friday.

Here’s a summary of their full preseason schedule. All times are Eastern (i.e. for USA).