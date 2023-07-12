Rumor: PSG ready to push Bayern Munich into bidding war for Harry Kane

Two of the biggest clubs in world football are looking for a top-tier No. 9 to implement into their upcoming season in the push for European success. Bayern Munich has submitted three bids for Tottenham’s Harry Kane (all declined due to valuation) and it's now rumored that Paris Saint-Germain is pushing to bring Kane to the French capital.

According to Fabrice Hawkins with RMC Sport, PSG sees Harry Kane as their striker of choice.

Le PSG veut Harry Kane et l’état-major du club s’est déplacé à Londres la semaine passée



Le buteur anglais donne sa priorité au Bayern mais pas d’accord entre clubs.



Dusan Vlahovic est une alternative pour Parishttps://t.co/MyvfySbi9L via @RMCSport — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 12, 2023

Knowing PSG's money, it would be understandable that the club could meet the £120 million valuation Daniel Levy set on Kane to leave the club. However, the big thing is to convince Kane to join PSG instead of going to Germany and joining the German giants in Bayern Munich — something he seems to have checked off to a few in his party.

Hawkins pointed out the relationship Daniel Levy has with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and the possibility of striking a deal could convince Levy to let the English talisman leave the club and the country for that matter. At the very least the involvement of PSG entering the frame will force Bayern Munich to make an improved offer if they are truly serious to buy Kane.

Already rumored to have a contract extension on the table of £400/500k a week to stay in North London, Hawkins says Kane can expect a salary of 12 million net in Bayern, something PSG can easily match or exceed to convince Kane.

With Kane returning today to begin pre-season training and a presumed sit-down coming with Ange Postecoglou, the rumors will continue to swirl until Kane gives his final answer.