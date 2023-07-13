The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, July 13

good morning —

This is going to be my last hoddle of the week, as you will have a guest hoddler on Friday! I shan’t spoil their identity, but do be kind to them.

The bad news for your day-to-day HIC is that he can’t do his beloved Bastille Day hoddle.

Friday marks July 14, otherwise known as Bastille Day. I don’t know if you lot are history buffs or not, but Bastille Day is the anniversay day on which the French people stormed Bastille during their country’s revolution in the late 18th century.

So why don’t we celebrate Bastille Day on July 13 with a French-themed track of the day?

And when I think of French music, I think of Blondie.

Debbie Harry doesn’t speak French, but the language did inspire her and Blondie’s music. Denis immediately comes to mind. And her solo single French Kissing was her only top-10 hit in the UK.

Late last year Blondie released a huge compilation called Against All Odds which features tonnes of albums, demos and tracks that never made the LP.

One of those actually made it into the 2022 Record Store Day list, which your hoddler-in-chief was late to get to and did not purchase.

That song was, of course, Sunday Girl.

The original version of the song features French lyrics in what I believe is the second chorus. Classic Debbie Harry really.

But did you know there was a version of this song that was sung entirely in French, except for the lines “Sunday Girl”? I love it, and I hope you do too.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Sunday Girl (French Version), by Blondie

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Ange Postecoglou faces home truths in chat with Harry Kane

Five wonderkids ready to shine for Tottenham

Review into women’s football calls for wholesale changes

Long Read: Homeless World Cup delivers goals, assists and saves