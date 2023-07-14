Standard: Harry Kane won’t demand to leave Tottenham

The Harry Kane saga goes on and on (down from the door where it began), but there appears to be a difference this time around. The Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick writes today that Kane had “positive talks” with Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou after returning to training on Wednesday, and that Kane is planning to keep “an open mind” about his future.

The implication is that he will not openly agitate for a move to Bayern Munich, PSG, or anywhere else, because he is aware of his legacy at the club and the support he has from Tottenham fans. He plans to join the team, which leaves today, for its preseason tour to Australia and Asia, and will consider all of the options available to him — signing a new contract, agreeing to a sale to a club outside of the Premier League, or leaving on a free transfer next summer.

According to Kilpatrick the only certainty is that Kane will not sign a new contract while the summer transfer window is open, unless Spurs show dramatic improvement in the first part of the new season, and that no matter what he will not join Chelsea, even under Mauricio Pochettino.

If accurate, this is a marked contrast to a couple of years ago when Kane was the subject of intense interest from Manchester City. It also runs counter to the breathless exhortations coming out of the German press that indicate Kane’s desire to leave for Bayern Munich immediately. Kinda interesting, huh?

If you ask my personal opinion, I still would put Kane signing a new contract a distant third in the options available to him. I’m not sure which would be more likely — Kane being sold vs. Kane leaving for free — but all of the smoke still seems to suggest that Kane’s ready for a new challenge and the club is laying the groundwork for his departure. Based on this, however, it seems unlikely that we’re going to see any resolution on Kane’s future one way or another for a while.