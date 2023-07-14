Tottenham v. West Ham friendly to be televised on CBS Sports Network in USA

Hey you! Are you an American Tottenham Hotspur supporter reading this blog? Then I have some potentially good news for you regarding Spurs’ first friendly match. Spurs’ match against West Ham in Australia on July 18 has been picked up by the American television market and will be televised and streamed on CBS Sports Network!

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham (friendly) Tuesday, July 18, 2023

6:00 a.m. ET (11:00 a.m. BST, 6 p.m. local)

Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: SpursPLAY (£)

This is according to livesoccertv.com, which is my go-to site for football television information. They’re very rarely wrong and for big games they have TV and streaming information from a whole host of countries and regions, so this is a pretty big deal. CBSSN probably going to be an option for every Spurs fan, but if you have a robust cable package, or a streaming TV option like YouTube TV, it’s quite likely you have it.

That’s the good news. The bad news (for those in the UK) is that the other way to watch the match is via SpursPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house subscription streaming service which costs £45/year. That’s going to be the best legal option for everyone in the UK and likely elsewhere in Europe if you don’t have access to CBSSN. South American readers should check the listings.

The nature of playing friendlies in Australia is that they’re going to air at an ungodly hour for parts of the fanbase. The West Ham match in Perth will kick off at 6:00 a.m. ET and it only gets worse if you live west of the Illinois-Indiana state line. But if you’re an Aussie Spurs fan, this is probably turnabout for y’all having to get up at weird times during the Premier League season.

LivesoccerTV hasn’t yet released (or doesn’t yet know) what the TV coverage will be for Spurs’ remaining friendlies, but with any luck it’ll be the same as this one. We’ll let you know when we do.

Tottenham depart today for Perth on the first leg of their preseason tour to Australia and Asia. We haven’t yet gotten word of which players will be on the plane and which are staying home, which may give us an idea of what Ange Postecoglou’s transfer plans will be for the rest of the window. Hopefully that comes soon.