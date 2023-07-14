Tottenham Pre-Season Tour squad announced

The Tottenham Hotspur pre-season squad was just announced for the Asia-Pacific Tour with the first game kicking off on Tuesday against Premier League foes West Ham United in Perth, Australia.

The travelling squad for our pre-season Asia-Pacific Tour has been confirmed — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 14, 2023

Ange Postecoglou announced the squad and it is truly a who’s who of the team. Thirty-One players will be making the journey halfway across the globe to impress the boss.

Yes, the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Dejan Kulusevski will be heavily involved in the tour but it's the chance to see the new faces of James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Guglielmo Vicario, and yes Destiny Udogie in a Spurs shirt. Alfie Devine, Dane Scarlett, Harvey White, and Josh Keeley were some of the Academy players to earn a nod to join the pre-season squad. The four of them will look to impress Postecoglou in hopes to earn playing time for the upcoming season or one final loan before the big breakthrough.

However, it's the redemption arc for a lot of players to show that they are more than capable to fill some needed holes and depth for the team with Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, and others.

Seeing the full list of players it became hard to really pinpoint the missing players not making the trip, but five players are missing due to injury (Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gill, Troy Parrott, and Ryan Sessegnon) while Hugo Lloris has been granted permission not to travel to find the next challenge in his career with an upcoming transfer.

The club put together a note that the three new faces — Maddison, Solomon, and Udogie — will be wearing temporary numbers in the 70s.