The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, July 17

good morning everyone and happy monday —

Fitzie didn’t mean to write this hoddle so late, but time got away from me and now I am hurrying to get this done and dusted inbetween sets of the final Dead & Company show.

Yes - the final Dead & Co show! What long strange trip’s it has been indeed.

My classic-rock radio station - back in my childhood days - didn’t play much Dead. Really only Ripple, Truckin’, Box of Rain and Touch of Grey.

I listened to those songs some more when I lived in London. Mostly when I would commute to work in the mornings. Box of Rain was a regular on my Pandora playlist.

It wasn’t until Covid when I really dove into the Deadverse. I decided one day to listen to American Beauty and then Conrell 77.

From there it took off. In the morning shifts I had a few hours to myself, and so for months I went by listening one live Dead show after the next. It was a good 2-4 hours

Then, when I worked the graveyard shift, I would play old Grateful Dead shows on my television between the hours of midnight and 4am. Radio City I remember fondly.

I was lucky enough to see Dead & Co four times (Saratoga Springs 2021, Bristow 2022, Citi Field Nights 1 and 2 2023). Less lucky that three of those shows I was not in the best of headspaces. But the Dead gave me life!

I’m luckier still to be in the position to be able to listen to them so often and so freely.

And so, on the final Dead & Company show, I’d like to express my thanks for the opportunity to experience this music. It’s only been a few years for me. But I listen to the Dead more than any other group.

I don’t know what Set Two of this night will bring, but I imagine it will be magical.

Fingers crossed for Werewolves of London. Ahooooooooo!

———-

I waffled a bit on your TOTD. I thought of a sad song, then a less sad song. But I’ve landed on one of my favourite versions of Casey Jones, at the Filmore East in 1971. Bob Weir goes absolutely ballistic in the end. I remember the first time I listened to it and I cannot stop playing it.

In my car, when I’ve felt frustrated or angry, I play this version. And I f****** sing, man.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Casey Jones, by the Grateful Dead

And now for your links:

