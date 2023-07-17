Athletic: Gretar Steinsson lands recruitment role at Leeds

There’s been a lot of change in the backroom at Tottenham Hotspur over the past few months. It started with the resignation of former Director of Football Fabio Paratici, and continued with the appointment of Scott Munn in a senior leadership role (who may or may not have formally started work yet).

Another of the recent departures was Gretar Steinsson, who served under Paratici as a performance director for the past couple of years. It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Steinsson was leaving his role at Spurs for undisclosed reasons as Spurs continued the shakeup under Ange Postecoglou.

Now we know where he’s heading. The Athletic’s Phil Hay is now reporting that Steinsson is set to land on his feet in a senior technical role at Leeds United. Steinsson is part of a similar revamp of Leeds’ back office after the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and his appointment comes on the heels of Leeds former Director of Football Victor Orta’s resignation. Steinsson is not expected to serve in a DoF position — his exact role was not disclosed — but it comes as Leeds attempts to “widen their football operations team to avoid responsibility for it resting with one person.” Sounds pretty relatable, to be honest!

I’m not really sure what happened with Steinsson at Tottenham. It’s possible he was a casualty of Munn’s vision for reorganization. It’s also possible that he just wasn’t a good fit for Spurs and wanted out. Either way, he’s found another position and Spurs seem perfectly content to move on without him in the role.