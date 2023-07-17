 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All three Tottenham preseason tour matches to be televised on CBS Sports Network in USA

Fantastic news!

By Dustin George-Miller
AAF: MAR 24 San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you’re a Tottenham Hotspur fan in the United States, there’s a good chance you might not need to pony up for a SpursPLAY subscription after all. Last week we discovered that Spurs’ opening preseason friendly against West Ham in Perth, Australia, scheduled for tomorrow, was going to be televised in the USA on CBS Sports Network.

Today, there’s even better news — all three of Spurs’ preseason games on their tour will likewise be televised on CBSSN!

This is outstanding news if you’re a poor student or just don’t want to pay for a SpursPLAY subscription. CBSSN isn’t available on all cable packages, but it is on most online streamers like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV (it is NOT, however, offered on Sling TV).

For most of the rest of the world, including the UK, you’ll need to pony up for the SpursPLAY package.

Now, set your alarms — the West Ham match kicks off at 6:00 a.m. ET tomorrow.

