All three Tottenham preseason tour matches to be televised on CBS Sports Network in USA

If you’re a Tottenham Hotspur fan in the United States, there’s a good chance you might not need to pony up for a SpursPLAY subscription after all. Last week we discovered that Spurs’ opening preseason friendly against West Ham in Perth, Australia, scheduled for tomorrow, was going to be televised in the USA on CBS Sports Network.

Today, there’s even better news — all three of Spurs’ preseason games on their tour will likewise be televised on CBSSN!

CBS Sports will provide live match coverage for seven upcoming men's club friendlies featuring some of Europe's biggest clubs including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and more pic.twitter.com/YHtknWvqrD — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) July 17, 2023

This is outstanding news if you’re a poor student or just don’t want to pay for a SpursPLAY subscription. CBSSN isn’t available on all cable packages, but it is on most online streamers like Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV (it is NOT, however, offered on Sling TV).

For most of the rest of the world, including the UK, you’ll need to pony up for the SpursPLAY package.

Now, set your alarms — the West Ham match kicks off at 6:00 a.m. ET tomorrow.