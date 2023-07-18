The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, July 18

good morning

I’ve long believed that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And how unfortunate it is that I’ve largely skipped it these last few weeks.

Truth be told, I don’t want to put any effort into eating at 5:40am on weekdays. So I make a coffee, eat a granola bar and head out by 6:15am. But I find myself hungry the rest of the day.

So this week I’m going to try something new: pre-made breakfasts.

Tonight I’m going to make this chia seed pudding thing. It seems easy enough. According to some online recipe, all I need are chia seeds, almond milk and honey. I’ve got all three!

And it should only take ten minutes or so to put together. So, ya know what, I’m gonna try it out. And maybe I’ll throw some figs in there since I need to eat them anyways.

Other than that, I’m thinking of just bringing an oatmeal packet and microwavable both with me into the office (although this requires more cleanup and I would have to use water instead of milk).

But on Tuesday we’re gonna try the chia seed pudding.

If you have any other quick breakfast recs, let your HIC know.

Fitzie’s track of the day: I’ve Been To Memphis, by Lyle Lovett

And now for your links:

