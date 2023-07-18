Tottenham vs. West Ham: game time, match thread, and how to watch friendly online

The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham Hotspur begins today! Spurs are in Perth, Australia on the first leg of their preseason tour that will take them to Thailand and Singapore, and their first preseason opponent of the summer is a familiar one: West Ham United. It’s not often you get a London Derby in Oz, but that’s what we’ve got here.

The fun thing about this particular match is that we have no real idea what to expect. Spurs did line up in a back four in yesterday’s open training so that feels like a reasonable assumption, but other than that I have no clue what we’ll see out there today. But what I do expect is a Spurs side that will look very different to the one that started last season under Antonio Conte and finished under Ryan Mason. Big Ange hasn’t had a lot of time to work with his team yet, but we know he has a very distinct idea for how he wants his Spurs team to play. I can’t wait to see it.

Remember, this is a friendly. It’s about fitness and general tactics and not about winning. The final score doesn’t matter, and Spurs could look a little rough out there. Try not to melt down. Nobody likes a melt in a preseason friendly.

Lineups

Ange's first starting XI ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2023

How to Watch

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Optus Stadium, Perth, Australia

Time: 6:00 p.m. Australia, 6:00 a.m. USA, 11:00 a.m. UK

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: SpursPLAY

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!