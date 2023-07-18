West Ham 3-2 Tottenham: Spurs fall in high-octane first friendly Down Under

The Big Ange Era is officially underway! Tottenham Hotspur played their first friendly of the preseason against London rivals West Ham at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia today. It was the Hammers’ third match of the preseason, while Spurs were rolling out for the first time under a new manager and with drastically different tactics.

It had the possibility to look a little rough out there, and it did. Spurs looked hilariously open in a back four and conceded two first half goals to the Hammers, and despite numerous chances went into the first half down two goals.

But with an entirely new XI in the second half, Spurs roared back to level the match behind goals from Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca got in behind Spurs’ back line to fire home a late goal past Brandon Austin to give the Hammers the win, but Spurs looked decidedly more impressive at times, despite the scoreline.

Lots to unpack from this one! Here are some of my match reactions.

Reactions

First Half

Three major omissions from the starting lineup — Son Heung-Min, Tanguy Ndombele, and Eric Dier. Dier is still not fit after having surgery (though he’s still training), Sonny just arrived a couple of days ago, and Tanguy apparently picked up a knock yesterday.

Wow, what a first half. Spurs were, as promised, super progressive and attacking right from the opening kick. Ange started with a back four, with Bissouma dropping deep to receive possession from the CBs, Reguilon and Pedro Porro making overlapping runs, a high press, and lots of pushing forward at pace. This is definitely NOT Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Speaking of Manor Solomon... the dude is smol but he’s fast. Got in behind the back line several times in the opening 15 minutes and ripped a shot that Fabianski saved smartly. Also got fouled on another saved shot in the box that should’ve been a penalty (but we’re playing under friendly rules). It’s early but... I might have been wrong about him?

But the defense? Whoof. This isn’t the back line that will start the season (hopefully) and Tanganga actually played pretty well, but the defense was very susceptible to the counter and both West Ham goals were from bad defending on set peices. It’s like a football reverse mullet — party at the front, open at the back. And bring back Gianni Vio!

Yves Bissouma looked great in midfield. It was like the shackles were finally off

I have no idea what the xG for that half was and I’m desperate to know.

Second Half