REPORT: Tottenham have “held talks” with Chelsea over Conor Gallagher

There have been some rumors over the past week or so that Conor Gallagher is a player of interest to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window. That said, like most transfer rumors, there wasn’t a ton of info to go on.

Fast forward to today and there still isn’t a lot to go on, but there’s a new nugget of news! According to the Guardian, writing in a rumor roundup article, Tottenham have apparently “held talks” with Chelsea over a possible transfer for the 23-year old England international midfielder. Gallagher starred for Crystal Palace on loan two seasons ago but found a role in Chelsea’s first team a little harder of a nut to crack this past campaign, making 18 starts in a season when Chelsea finished 12th. He’s been a rotation midfielder at Chelsea, but there’s a question as to whether that would change under (sigh) Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Ange Postecoglou apparently loves Gallagher and would be quite happy bringing him in, considering him a very good fit for the kind of tactics he wants to play at Spurs. But bringing in Gallagher would likely depend on outgoings, specifically if Spurs are able to offload a player like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, either to Atletico Madrid or elsewhere.

There aren’t any indications of what Gallagher would cost or even if Chelsea are willing to sell him, much less sell him to Spurs — it’s certainly been a hot minute since the two clubs have done a deal, but maybe the ownership change from Roman Abramovitch to Todd Boehly has cracked the ice? Or maybe Poch can do us one last solid?

Who knows. I certainly don’t, so it’s probably best to confine this story to the fuzzy realm of rumor and possibility. Which is still fun, so why not talk about it?