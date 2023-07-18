Spurs Women to open 2023-24 WSL season away to Chelsea on October 1

We’ve been fixated on the men’s team thanks to the friendly this morning, but there’s news on Tottenham Hotspur Women today as well. The WSL released the schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season, and Tottenham know their first opponent — four time defending WSL champions Chelsea, away, on October 1, 2023.

Nothing like a nice, easy fixture to ease yourself a new season after nearly getting relegated, huh? But, you’ve got to play every team twice, so might as well get a real toughie out of the way quickly. And who knows, maybe they’ll get a result!

Spurs are going to be a wild card this season under new head coach Robert Vilahamn, who has a history of developing players and who utilizes a progressive, attacking style that he developed in his native Sweden. There’s still a lot of hard work — and signings — to come before the Women start league play, so we really don’t have a very idea what Spurs will look like come October. That said, I think I can safely assure everyone the game plan will involve Beth England getting lots of shots and/or balls pinged in to her head.

Otherwise the schedule looks okay. December is both tough and also exciting with consecutive home matches against Manchester United and Arsenal; based on recent history I’d guess at least one of those, probably the NLD, will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs also end the season at home to West Ham, a match that could have special significance, but more on that later.

What are your thoughts on the WSL schedule? Toss your takes in the comments.