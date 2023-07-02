DONE DEAL: Spurs trigger €40m purchase clause for Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro is now a permanent member of Tottenham Hotspur. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have officially triggered and paid his €40m purchase clause after initially signing him on loan from Sporting in January.

Tottenham have officially triggered the buy option clause for Pedro Porro — it was already mandatory, so just formal process completed. ⚪️✅ #THFC



€40m fee to Sporting for Porro, who's now 100% Spurs player.

There was some question as to whether Porro’s purchase clause was an obligation or an option. There were also some weird rumors floating around recently that suggested that Porro wasn’t a good fit for an Ange Postecoglou side (honestly, he might not be!) and that Spurs were considering exercising a clause in Porro’s loan contract whereby they could send him back to Sporting by paying €3m. I never really believed those reports, and indeed this proves them to be spurious. And ultimately it no longer matters, since he’s bought and paid for at this point.

Alasdair Gold, writing in Football.London, put out a short piece this morning saying how Porro is very happy in London and at Tottenham Hotspur, calling it a “dream” move and specifically thanking Eric Dier (who knows Portuguese) for aiding his transition to English football. Porro might be a bit of a square peg in a round hole, but Ange clearly likes him or else Spurs might have considered their options before dropping £35m on a guy bought for Antonio Conte. I think Postecoglou can get a tune out of this guy for sure, though it may be a tweaked role compared to how he was used last season.

So that’s Deki and Pedro Porro made permanent, plus the signings of Vicario and Maddison. Spurs are doing WORK here early in the window. Love it.