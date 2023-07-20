REPORT: Hojbjerg to Atletico deal “slow,” Viegas, Luiz, Gallagher on replacement list

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is currently in Australia with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates for Spurs’ preseason tour, but it’s not a secret that he’s seriously linked with a departure from the club this summer. The team most closely linked with General Ho is Atletico Madrid, but it doesn’t sound as though there’s going to be a breakthrough in negotiations anytime soon.

Writing for the Daily Mail (lol I know), Sami Mokbel says that Spurs are absolutely in talks with Atletico over Hojbjerg, but describes the progress as “slow.” That probably has something to do with the fact that Pierre’s half a world away from London at the moment, but Atletico also isn’t known as a team that pays large amounts of money for players on the transfer market.

Hojbjerg does seem like one of the players most likely to leave, and according to Mokbel Spurs have a list of potential replacements that includes Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Viega, and Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. There are issues and questions related to all three potential targets, either willingness to sell, questions over transfer fee, or basic fit to the system.

And for that reason I’d probably counsel at this point that you keep your powder dry on this list. It’s well known that Spurs are going to be selling players this summer and very likely aren’t done bringing in new faces for Ange Postecoglou. Because of that, agents all over football are going to be using Spurs as a stalking horse to raise their clients’ profiles or to get them a move to a bigger club. Does that mean that Spurs aren’t actually interested in Gallagher, Viegas, or Luiz? No. But I would suggest that these are not going to be the only names that pop up on Spurs’ midfield “list” over the next few weeks.

Don’t let me stop you from complaining about any/all of these guys, though.