The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, July 21

good morning good morning

The weekend is finally here and crowds are lining around the blocks (are they? idk) to watch either one of two movies. OR even both.

Yes, children, it is the much-hyped Barbieheimer event. Which, if California’s Carmageddon is anything to go by, will come and go with little fuss.

But there’s so much fuss leading up to it that I cannot deal with it much longer.

So there are some folks in the camp who want to watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Will Ferrell.

Then there are others in the Oppenheimer camp, starring Cylian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr and others.

There are some in the ‘both category’. Some even have bought double-header tickets to watch one movie (clocking in at 114 minutes) followed by the next (at 180 minutes). That’s a lot of cinema time.

Your hoddler-in-chief might be in the “neither” category. It’s not that I’m not interested in the movie, it’s that I don’t wanna participate in this Barbieheimer thing.Your HIC can be a bit of a contrarian sometimes ...

Now, there’s still a chance I will. Though less for the movies and more in support of the actors and screenwriters.

But let’s here from you, hoddlers. Let us know what you’re watching - or not watching - this weekend.

Poll Which movie are you watching this weekend? Barbie

Oppenheimer

Both

Neither

Bacon sandwich vote view results 0% Barbie (0 votes)

0% Oppenheimer (0 votes)

0% Both (0 votes)

0% Neither (0 votes)

0% Bacon sandwich (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

(Fitzie’s note: This is my first time doing one of these polls. There’s a good chance I won’t know how to find out the answers)

Fitzie’s track of the day: My Heart is Buried in Venice, by Rick Montgomery

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Why Guglielmo Vicario is called ‘Venom’

Jordi Alba to join Inter Miami

Women’s World Cup: Megan Rapinoe ready to go out on her own terms