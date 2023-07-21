World Cup Day 2 open thread

Covering a World Cup in Australia and New Zealand when you live literally halfway around the world in the Up Over is bizarre. The time delay means that what we consider tomorrow’s matches actually kick off tonight, because today is actually tomorrow over there. Ya know? Time is a flat circle.

Anyway, normally I’d post this early morning USA time, but in fact the first match of Day 2 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off in a half hour and I’m going to have to do some rejiggering of how I write and schedule these.

Yesterday was fun! Big wins for both host teams, including an improbable upset win by Ria Percival and New Zealand over Norway!

Here’s the info for today-slash-tomorrow’s games as well as a recap of yesterday-slash-today’s action.

World Cup recap - Day 1

New Zealand 1-0 Norway (Group A)

(Wilkinson, 48’)

Tottenham midfielder Ria Percival missed a penalty kick, but her Ferns got the last laugh, earning a huge upset win over Norway.

Australia 1-0 Ireland (Group B)

(Catley, 52’ Pen)

Former Tottenham midfielder Lucy Quinn was a second half substitute for Ireland in the loss, while former Spurs midfielder Alana Kennedy started for Australia in the back line.

Day 2 Schedule

Nigeria vs. Canada (Group B)

10:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Shelina Zadorsky (Canada)

Philippines vs. Switzerland (Group A)

1:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Luana Buhler (Switzerland)

Spain vs. Costa Rica (Group C)

3:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none (but go Ticos, pura vida)