World Cup Day 3 open thread

The World Cup is now in full swing, and there’s now a full day’s action with four matches on Day 3 in New Zealand and Australia. For us in ‘Merica, the USA Women’s National Team plays the early match, which means they’re on at a watchable hour, 9:30 p.m. ET. England too gets to watch their Lionesses at a reasonable hour, with a 10:30 a.m. London kick. It’s all good! Go soccer!

Day 2 Recap

Nigeria 0-0 Canada (Group B)

Tottenham’s Shelina Zadorsky was an unused substitute for Canada.

Phillippines 0-2 Switzerland

Bachman 45’ (Pen), Piubel 64’

New Spurs signing Luana Buhler went the full 90 minutes and created one big chance for Switzerland from the back line.

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Campo 21’ (OG), Bonmati 23’, Gonzales 27’

No Tottenham Hotspur players were involved in this match, but Costa Rica keeper Daniela Solera was outstanding, making 10 saves in the 3-0 loss. (Robert Vilahamn, take note)

Day 3 schedule

USA vs. Vietnam (Group E)

9:00 pm ET / 2:00 a.m. Sat., UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC One (UK)

Spurs players to watch: USA and former Tottenham forward Alex Morgan, lol

Zambia vs. Japan (Group C)

3:00 a.m. Sat. ET / 8:00 a.m. Sat. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

England vs. Haiti (Group D)

5:30 a.m. Sat. ET / 10:30 a.m. Sat. UK

TV: FOX (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: England forward Bethany England

Denmark vs. China (Group D)

8:00 a.m. Sat. ET / 1:00 p.m. Sat. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none