World Cup Day 3 recap and Day 4 open thread

USA vs. Vietnam may have gotten all the headlines here in the Former Colonies, but if you ask me it was England vs. Haiti that was the real banger from Day 3 of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. I didn’t stay up late (or get up early?) to watch it, but I did see the highlights and it really looks like Haiti put in a solid and dangerous performance against an England team that are among the favorites to win it all.

Roll on Day 4.

Day 3 Recap

USA 3-0 Vietnam (Group E)

USA: Smith 14’, 45+7’, Horan 77’

Former Spurs loanee Alex Morgan started, but missed a penalty in this match. The USA defense did not allow a single shot from Vietnam.

Zambia 0-5 Japan (Group C)

Japan: Miyazawa 43’, 62’, Tanaka 55’, Endo 71’, Ueki 90+11’ (Pen)

England 1-0 Haiti (Group D)

England: Stanway 29’ (Pen)

Tottenham forward Bethany England was an unused substitute in this match as England got by despite a stiff resistance from Les Grenadières.

Denmark 1-0. China (Group D)

Denmark: Vangsgaard 89’

Day 4 schedule

Sweden vs. South Africa (Group G)

1:00 a.m. Sun. ET / 6:00 a.m. Sun. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC Two (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Netherlands vs. Portugal (Group E)

3:30 am ET Sun. / 8:30 a.m. Sun., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC One (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

France vs. Jamaica (Group F)

6:00 a.m. Sun. ET / 11:00 a.m. Sun. UK

TV: FOX (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Jamaica backup keeper Becky Spencer, midfielder Drew Spence