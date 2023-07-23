Tottenham vs. Leicester: game time, match thread, and how to watch friendly online

Tottenham Hotspur have their second friendly of the preseason today against Leicester City in Bangkok, Thailand. This match serves three purposes: it allows us the team to get some valuable practice against another club while they continue to learn Ange Postecoglou’s high-octane tactical system, it gives Thai fans and those of us watching from our couches another chance to see what Spurs might look like in the upcoming Premier League season, and it allows us to remind Leicester that they got relegated last season and are now playing Championship ball.

This is an awkward match for two reasons: it’s the first time James Maddison, founding father, will face off against his old club since he joined Spurs a few weeks ago, and it’s also the first time Tottenham academy grad Harry Winks will play against his boyhood club since he went the other direction.

Remember, this is a friendly. It’s meaningless. It won’t stop anyone from deciding they want to take every performance way too seriously, but it does mean that if you do you really should go out and touch some grass afterwards.

Lineups

To be posted when released by the clubs.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City (friendly)

Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Time: 5:00 p.m. Thailand, 6:00 a.m. USA, 11:00 a.m. UK

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: SpursPLAY

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

NO SPIDERS!

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!