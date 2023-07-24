World Cup Day 4 recap and Day 5 open thread

Sunday morning’s cancelled friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City in Bangkok was disappointing, but that disappointment was quickly wiped from my mind because it meant I got to watch what was an absolute banger of a match between France and Jamaica. France, considered one of the pre-tournament favorites to win it all, were given all they could handle by the Reggae Girls, including two Spurs Women players in midfielder Drew Spence and keeper Becky Spencer. Becky in particular was outstanding between the sticks, making several crucial saves to earn Jamaica an important point in their group. However, Jamaica (and Manchester City) striker Bunny Shaw was sent off for two yellow cards, the second especially harsh, and will miss the Reggae Girlz’ next match against Panama.

Here are your highlights, as well as the schedule for Day 5.

Day 4 Recap

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (Group E)

Netherlands: van der Gragt 13’

France 0-0 Jamaica (Group F)

Both of the Reggae Girlz’ Tottenham stars — keeper Becky Spencer and midfielder Drew Spence — started and went the full 90 in a big draw against France, one of the favorites of the tournament. Spencer made five crucial saves and was named Player of the Match.

Sweden 2-1 South Africa (Group G)

Sweden: Rolfö 65’, Ilestedt 90’. South Africa: Magaia 48’

Day 5 schedule

Italy vs. Argentina (Group G)

2 a.m. Mon. ET / 7 a.m. Mon. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Germany vs. Morocco (Group H)

4:30 am ET Mon. / 9:30 a.m. Mon., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Morocco’s Rosella Ayane

Brazil vs. Panama (Group H)

7 a.m. Mon. ET / 12 p.m. Mon. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none