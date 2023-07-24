The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, July 24

good morning!

The films Barbie and Oppenheimer debuted this weekend, rescuing the box office from years of its pandemic-induced blues.

The two films raked in a collective $235.5 million across the US and Canada. Barbie collected $155 million domesticlly and another $182 million overseas. The three-hour atomic bomb movie brought in $80.5 million.

Maybe Hollywood and cinemas aren’t dead after all, eh?

Your hoddler-in-chief didn’t go to the cinemas this weekend, which may have been the right choice considering some DC-metro cinemas struggled with the demand. He went to a concert instead! And yes there will be a recap.

But today’s about Barbieheimer. On Friday I asked you all to let me know what your plans were and here are the results:

Which movie are you watching this weekend?

Barbie: 4%

Oppenheimer: 15%

Both: 7%

Neither: 36%

Bacon sandwich: 37%

So there you have it. Bacon sandwich wins out. Please share your recipes below.

But also share your thoughts on the films! And for the love of Harry Winks, cover your spoilers. Especially for Oppenheimer. I don’t wanna know what happens til I see the film myself.

I’m especially interested in those who chose “Both”. Did you see both this weekend? What’d ya think ??

Share share share!

And now for your links:

