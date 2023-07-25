World Cup Day 5 recap and Day 6 open thread

Gonna be honest friends, I didn’t watch a single one of today’s matches, though it’s true that most of them were on while I was still asleep. But don’t let that stop you from discussing everything that happened on Day 5.

With Colombia-South Korea tonight at 10 p.m. ET, we’ll now through one full round of matches, and we head back to Group A and B.

Here are your highlights, as well as the schedule for Day 6.

Day 5 Recap

Brazil 4-0 Panama (Group F)

Brazil: Borges 19’, 39’, 70’, Beatriz 48’

Italy 1-0 Argentina (Group G)

Italy: Girelli 87’

Germany 6-0 Morocco (Group G)

Germany: Popp 11’, 39’, Bühl 46’, Haj 54’ (OG), Redouani79’ (OG), Schüller 90’

A rough day for Tottenham’s Rosella Ayane, who started and played nearly the entire match but her Morocco side got blitzed by Germany.

Day 6 schedule

Colombia vs. South Korea (Group H)

10 p.m. ET / 3 a.m. Tues. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former Tottenham and South Korea midfielder Cho So-Hyun

New Zealand vs. Philippines (Group A)

1:30 am ET Mon. / 6:30 a.m. Mon., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: New Zealand midfielder Ria Percival

Switzerland vs. Norway (Group A)

4 a.m. Tues. ET / 9 a.m. Tues. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Switzerland defender Luana Buhler, former Tottenham keeper Aurora Mikalsen (Norway)