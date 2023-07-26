The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, July 26

good morning
Bad news for all you Eric Dier thirsters out there - our long-serving centreback is off the market!
His now-wife Anna posted a post on Instagram.
Now, we don’t know when or where this was, but we do know from Dier’s instagram that it hosted a whole host of Tottenham players past and present:
- Matt Doherty
- Japhet Tanganga
- Brandon Austin
- Ryan Sessegnon
- Jan Vertonghen
- Dele
- Ben Davies
These were the ones I recognised from Dier’s instagram, anyways. Perhaps I missed one or two.
But what I did not miss was Moussa Dembele’s comment! A simple heart-eyes emoji, but we love it. Michel Vorm also made an appearance in the comments!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Vampire Empire, by Big Thief
