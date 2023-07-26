The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, July 26

good morning

Bad news for all you Eric Dier thirsters out there - our long-serving centreback is off the market!

His now-wife Anna posted a post on Instagram.

Now, we don’t know when or where this was, but we do know from Dier’s instagram that it hosted a whole host of Tottenham players past and present:

Matt Doherty

Japhet Tanganga

Brandon Austin

Ryan Sessegnon

Jan Vertonghen

Dele

Ben Davies

These were the ones I recognised from Dier’s instagram, anyways. Perhaps I missed one or two.

But what I did not miss was Moussa Dembele’s comment! A simple heart-eyes emoji, but we love it. Michel Vorm also made an appearance in the comments!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Vampire Empire, by Big Thief

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold: Why Oliver Skipp relishes playing for Ange Postecoglou

The Athletic ($$) asks if Son Heung-min can get back to his best

Women’s World Cup: Are Norway on the verge of exit?