Tottenham vs. Lion City Sailors: game time, match thread, and how to watch friendly online

Tottenham Hotspur conclude their preseason tour today in Singapore with a friendly match against Lion City Sailors at the Singapore National Stadium. At least we won’t have to worry about this match getting rained out — the stadium has a roof!

Spurs were supposed to play AS Roma in this match, but Jose Mourinho’s club pulled out after some financial shenanigans by their tour promoters, so Spurs instead are playing Lion City Sailors, a team currently third in the Singaporean League table.

Big Ange has said not to stress out too much about team makeup and who plays where just yet — it’s about fitness and practice, nothing else. So if your favorite player (Tanguy!) isn’t where he should be (starting!) well, that doesn’t mean anything, necessarily.

Remember, this is a friendly. It’s meaningless. It won’t stop anyone from deciding they want to take every performance way too seriously, but it does mean that if you do you really should go out and touch some grass afterwards.

Lineups

How to Watch

Lion City Sailors vs. Tottenham Hotspur (friendly)

Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Time: 7:30 p.m. Singapore, 7:30 a.m. USA, 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: CBS Sports Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Streaming: SpursPLAY

