World Cup Day 6 recap and Day 7 open thread

It’s been a day, so I don’t have a whole lot to say here. Let’s just make it fast and get to the highlights.

Here are your highlights, as well as the schedule for Day 7.

Day 6 Recap

Colombia 2-0 South Korea (Group H)

Colombia: Usme 30’ (Pen), Caicedo 39’

Former Spurs midfielder Cho So-Hyung started for Korea and was subbed off in the 68th minute.

New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (Group A)

Philippines: Bolden 24’

Tottenham’s Ria Percival started and went 83’ for New Zealand in the loss.

Switzerland 0-0 Norway (Group A)

Tottenham’s Luana Buhler was an unused substitute in this match.

Day 7 schedule

Japan vs. Costa Rica (Group C)

1 a.m. Wed. ET / 6 a.m. Wed. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Spain vs. Zambia (Group C)

3:30 am ET Wed. / 8:30 a.m. Wed., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Canada vs. Ireland (Group B)

8 a.m. Wed. ET / 1 p.m. Tues. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Shelina Zadorsky (Canada), former Spurs player Lucy Quinn (Ireland)