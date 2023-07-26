World Cup Day 6 recap and Day 7 open thread

It’s been a day, so I don’t have a whole lot to say here. Let’s just make it fast and get to the highlights.
Here are your highlights, as well as the schedule for Day 7.
Day 6 Recap
Colombia 2-0 South Korea (Group H)
Colombia: Usme 30’ (Pen), Caicedo 39’
Former Spurs midfielder Cho So-Hyung started for Korea and was subbed off in the 68th minute.
New Zealand 0-1 Philippines (Group A)
Philippines: Bolden 24’
Tottenham’s Ria Percival started and went 83’ for New Zealand in the loss.
Switzerland 0-0 Norway (Group A)
Tottenham’s Luana Buhler was an unused substitute in this match.
Day 7 schedule
Japan vs. Costa Rica (Group C)
1 a.m. Wed. ET / 6 a.m. Wed. UK
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: none
Spain vs. Zambia (Group C)
3:30 am ET Wed. / 8:30 a.m. Wed., UK
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: none
Canada vs. Ireland (Group B)
8 a.m. Wed. ET / 1 p.m. Tues. UK
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: Shelina Zadorsky (Canada), former Spurs player Lucy Quinn (Ireland)
