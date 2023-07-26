Lion City Sailors 1-5 Tottenham: Richarlison hat trick powers Spurs to friendly win in Singapore

Tottenham Hotspur concluded their preseason overseas tour in style on Wednesday, playing and dispatching Lion City Sailors 5-1 at the Singapore National Stadium. The match started off a little cagey after Lion City capitalized on a defensive blunder on a counter attack to score the first goal of the match.

But Harry Kane converted a penalty with the last kick of the first half (with what might be his last goal for the club? TBD), and Spurs roared back with four second half goals with a completely changed XI. Richarlison had a hat trick and could’ve had more, while Giovani Lo Celso added a fourth goal.

Lots to talk about from this one. Here are my notes.

Reactions

First Half

Lion City’s goal came on a counterattack — Davies got caught too far upfield, and Porro just couldn’t hang at the back post. Elmo was also all over the place. Hilarious goal, but also a little worrisome?

Lion City was really sagging off of the defense at the top of the box, which allowed Maddison (and others) plenty of room in which to operate. Madders had a number of long shot attempts from there. He’s a hell of a player.

Sarr had a really nice first half. Had a number of excellent passes, dictated tempo well, flashed a header wide, won a penalty. Very encouraging stuff compared to his last outing, he was a delight.

The FB combo of Udogie-Porro is ultra attacking but a little suicidal defensively. Porro lost his man twice in the first half. One lead to a goal, the other Spurs were lucky that Lion City couldn’t get a shot off. Nobody will accuse Porro of being a good defender, but Emerson Royal doesn’t let that happen.

Have a feeling we’ll see a lot of 11-behind-the-ball defenses against Spurs in the league this season, especially from clubs in the bottom half. Tottenham need to be more clinical (yes, it’s ridiculously early).

Was that the last ever Tottenham goal from Harry Kane? It kinda felt like it.

Second half