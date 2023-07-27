 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, July 27

Your TOTD

By Fitzie
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

good morning

Your HIC is very tired tonight, so please accept this Track of the Day in lieu of a proper hoddle that you wouldn’t have read anyways.

Mick Jagger turned 80 years old yesterday - insane! I love the Rolling Stones and was supposed to see them at San Diego in 2020. That never panned out, but keep those collective fingers crossed for a showtime in the US soon.

So how about today we share our fave Stones and/or Mick Jagger songs? Honestly, there are so many out there. I’ve had many “favourite” Stones songs over the years.

Today’s TOTD doesn’t necessarily mean it’s my favourite, but one I love listening to currently.

Happy thursday.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Let It Bleed, by The Rolling Stones

And now for your links:

Ireland knocked out of Women’s World Cup

