World Cup Day 7 recap and Day 8 open thread

USA plays the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final today. Let’s get right to it.
Day 7 Recap
Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (Group C)
Japan: Naomoto 25’, Fujino 27’
Canada 2-1 Ireland (Group B)
Canada: Connolly 45+5’ (OG), Leon 53’ • Ireland: McCabe 4’
Tottenham’s Shelina Zadorski was a halftime substitute for Canada. Former Spurs player Lucy Quinn started and went the full 90 for Ireland.
Spain 5-0 Zambia (Group C)
Spain: Abelleira 9’, Hermoso 13’, 70’, Redondo 69’, 85’
Day 7 schedule
USA vs. Netherlands (Group E)
9 p.m. Wed. ET / 2 a.m. Thurs. UK
TV: FOX (USA), BBC 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: Alex Morgan (USA - former Tottenham)
Portugal vs. Vietnam (Group E)
3:30 am ET Thurs. / 8:30 a.m. Thurs., UK
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: none
Australia vs. Nigeria (Group B)
6 a.m. Thurs. ET / 11 a.m. Thurs UK
TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)
Spurs players to watch: Alana Kennedy (Australia - former Tottenham)
