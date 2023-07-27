World Cup Day 7 recap and Day 8 open thread

USA plays the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final today. Let’s get right to it.

Day 7 Recap

Japan 2-0 Costa Rica (Group C)

Japan: Naomoto 25’, Fujino 27’

Canada 2-1 Ireland (Group B)

Canada: Connolly 45+5’ (OG), Leon 53’ • Ireland: McCabe 4’

Tottenham’s Shelina Zadorski was a halftime substitute for Canada. Former Spurs player Lucy Quinn started and went the full 90 for Ireland.

Spain 5-0 Zambia (Group C)

Spain: Abelleira 9’, Hermoso 13’, 70’, Redondo 69’, 85’

Day 7 schedule

USA vs. Netherlands (Group E)

9 p.m. Wed. ET / 2 a.m. Thurs. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Alex Morgan (USA - former Tottenham)

Portugal vs. Vietnam (Group E)

3:30 am ET Thurs. / 8:30 a.m. Thurs., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Australia vs. Nigeria (Group B)

6 a.m. Thurs. ET / 11 a.m. Thurs UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Alana Kennedy (Australia - former Tottenham)