REPORT: Monaco and Fulham close to agreement for Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur still haven’t made any central defense signings, and now it appears that one of their backup options may soon be off the board. According to Santi Aouna, AS Monaco is close to an agreement with Fulham for the summer transfer of CB Tosin Adarabioyo.

EXCL : ⚪️⚫️ #PL |



◉ Accord quasiment trouvé entre Monaco et Adarabioyo. Le joueur dispose d'une offre de Tottenham mais privilégie l'ASM ✍️



◉ À date, pas d'offre officielle de l'ASM à Fulham. Mais elle devrait bientôt arriver ⏳️



◉ L'ASM veut Adarabioyo et Salisu.… — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 27, 2023

This is probably going to be frustrating reading for a lot of Spurs fans — maybe not in isolation but in conjunction with an earlier report in The Athletic that states negotiations with Tottenham’s top two CB options, Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven, have stalled. Adarabiobo was not one of Tottenham’s top targets for the position, but he was on the list, notably so, and was viewed as a potential fall-back option if either of their top targets fall through.

This is one of the things that can happen during protracted transfer negotiations. Sometimes the guys you’re maybe hoping to fall back on end up not waiting around the phone for you to make the call. Aouna doesn’t mention what the transfer fee is, but an earlier report from L’Equipe suggested it could be as low as €5m.

That’s pretty annoying, but it’s also kind of par for the course in transfer windows. Spurs clearly didn’t see Tosin as a high priority, and Monaco does. Fine, I guess. What I can almost guarantee is that certain segments of fandom are probably going to blow this way out of proportion. Don’t be that person. We’ll sign a central defender at some point. Trust the process, even if Spurs haven’t given us much reason to do so lately. Choose hope.