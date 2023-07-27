World Cup Day 8 recap and Day 9 open thread

Wow, what a match between USA and Netherlands! The ref might have stolen the show by letting it get out of hand, but the Lyndsey Horan goal over Van de Donk was one of the most #narrative goals I’ve seen in a long, long time. Hope they hugged it out afterwards.

I didn’t watch it but I also heard very good things about Australia-Nigeria. Groups A & B are shaping up to be super fun.

But for our readership, tomorrow morning is another big match — England vs. Denmark. And it’s on a great time for our UK readers... although it’s a Friday morning. Head to the pub!

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 8 Recap

Netherlands 1-1 USA (Group E)

Netherlands: Roord 17’ • USA: Horan 62’

Former Tottenham forward Alex Morgan started and went the full ‘90 because USA manager Vlatko Andonovski is as intransigent with subbing as Antonio Conte.

Australia 2-3 Nigeria (Group B)

Australia: van Egmond 45+1’, Kennedy 90+10’ • Nigeria: Kanu 45+6’, Ohale 65’, Oshoala 72’

Former Tottenham midfielder Alanna Kennedy put in a late goal, but it wasn’t enough for the co-hosts Australia to avoid a loss to Nigeria. Former Spurs striker Kyah Simon was an unused sub for the Matildas.

Portugal 2-0 Vietnam (Group E)

Portugal: Encarnacao 7’, Nazareth 21’

Portugal’s win sets up a crucial match next week against USA, possibly for qualification out of the group.

Day 8 schedule

Argentina vs. South Africa (Group G)

8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. Fri. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

England vs. Denmark (Group D)

4:30 am ET Fri. / 9:30 a.m. Fri., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Bethany England (England)

China vs. Haiti (Group D)

7 a.m. Fri. ET / 12 p.m. Fri. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former Tottenham striker Tang Jiali (China)