The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Friday, July 28

good morning!

It’s wild to think that we are now in our seventh installment of The Orchid Tales, a series of posts about your hoddler-in-chiefs orchid. Its name is Planty.

And I’m happy to report that Planty is taking well to its newest home in Washington DC. When I moved in I did have concerns over an east-facing window (as opposed to my south-east facing apartment in Arlington) and one fewer window with with sunlight to comfort it.

But Planty appears to be doing well. It’s grown one gnarly vertical root, its latest leaf is now fully grown and all the colours are in check.

One morning your hoddler-in-chief came in to check on his orchid to discover that it was leaning! My first inclination was that I perhaps had misplaced it when I repotted it the other month. But after some reading I learned it’s merely the plants reaching towards the good light.

My only concern was the health and safety of its roots and leaves. But all looks well for now. Your HIC gave the orchid a good rotation, so hopefully it corrects itself in the coming weeks.

Til then, we’ll keep watering it every Monday and misting it every Thursday.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Do U Like It, by Kinky

And now for your links:

