Bayern bosses to meet with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy today over Kane sale

The rumors that are linking Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with a transfer to Bayern Munich are hotting up significantly now that Spurs have returned from their preseason tour to Asia and Australia. It’s not that they ever went away, but there now seems to be a sense of inevitability in the air over Kane’s future — it appears pretty clear he has no intention of signing a new Tottenham contract this summer, and it appears more and more likely that he’ll be playing for a new club this fall.

Take this from Fabrizio Romano, who is basically aggregating a whole bunch of anterior sources. Fab says that Bayern bosses, including Jan-Christian Dreesen, are flying out to London today to begin direct talks with Daniel Levy, and they plan to increase their previous offer.

Bayern board are set to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to discuss Harry Kane deal. Meeting scheduled on Friday as expected #FCBayern



Bayern are prepared to improve their bid after €80m + add ons rejected 15 days ago.



PSG, keen only in case Bayern deal collapses. pic.twitter.com/Jve6ghZYNa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2023

The Times of London, meanwhile, go a bit further, saying Bayern are prepared to offer €100m (£85m) as a BASE, meaning it could potentially go higher with performance-based escalators.

Here’s what I think. I think if Bayern are leaking €85m as a starting bid, it means they’re willing to go higher. How much higher remains to be seen, and I certainly don’t think that Levy is going to make it easy, but I do feel as though this kind of bid is a Rubicon. If Bayern are (finally) willing to go this high, it’s just a matter of horse trading the final number. Levy will probably end up going down slightly from his stated valuation, Bayern will likely continue to inch up.

But I think this is probably the beginning of the end for Harry Kane as a Tottenham Hotspur player.