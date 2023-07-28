REPORT: Tottenham reject £16m Atletico bid for Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of Tottenham Hotspur’s current players who is most closely linked with a move away from the club this summer — perhaps the third most likely behind Harry Kane and Davinson Sanchez. There’s been a lot of background chatter about interest from Atletico Madrid, and according to the Times of London, there’s been a bid of £16m for his services.

Apparently it’s been rejected. The article goes on to say that there’s still confidence that the clubs will come to an agreement eventually for his sale and move to Spain, and then drops this little news bomb that Spurs are also rekindling their interest in Franck Kessie, which just means the show-writers have given up on new ideas and are just recycling old plot lines now.

£16m is a little low for Hojbjerg in my opinion, and I have a feeling I’d let him go for a LOT less than most of the readers of this blog. But I do think he’ll go, and probably for closer to £20-25m which for me feels about right for a 28 year old with two seasons left on his contract and a billion miles on his legs over the past three years. As for Kessie, he’s 26 now and as good as he is I’m no longer certain if he’s as good a fit for Ange Postecoglou as he probably was for Antonio Conte. The Times doesn’t say what he might cost, but personally I’d probably give him a pass unless it’s too good of a deal to turn down.

Roll on silly season.