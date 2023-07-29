World Cup Day 9 recap and Day 10 open thread

Hey there World Cup fans! ENGERLAND just took a big step towards qualifying at the top of their group with their 1-0 win over Denmark yesterday-slash-today. Unfortunately I can’t say the same for Haiti who were all but eliminated from competition after their loss to China. I love a good underdog story and there are few as big as Haiti in the World Cup.

The big game today-slash-tomorrow is France vs. Brazil, but Panama-Jamaica is also a good one from a Spurs perspective — the Reggae Girlz can take a big step towards qualifying out of their group with a win over Panama... but they’ll have to do it without Bunny Shaw.

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 9 Recap

Argentina 2-2 South Africa (Group G)

Argentina: Braun 74’, Nunez 79 • South Africa: Motlhalo 30’, Kgatlana 66’

England 1-0 Denmark (Group D)

England: James 6’

Bethany England was a late substitute for the Lionesses.

China 1-0 Haiti (Group D)

China: Wang 74’ (Pen)

Former Spurs player Tang Jiali was a late sub for China.

Day 10 schedule

Sweden vs. Italy (Group G)

3:30 a.m. Sat. ET / 8:30 a.m. Sat. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

France vs. Brazil (Group F)

6 am ET Sat. / 11 a.m. Sat., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), BBC 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none (but watch this one anyway)

Panama vs. Jamaica (Group F)

8:30 a.m. Sat. ET / 1:30 p.m. Sat. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: keeper Becky Spencer and midfielder Drew Spence (Jamaica)