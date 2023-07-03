BREAKING: Tottenham close to signing Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven

Twitter may be in the process of breaking, but the football transfer news still moves at the speed of light. Today there are multiple reports out, primarily from Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, that Spurs are close to the signing of Wolfsburg central defender Micky van de Ven.

Verweij tweeted that Spurs have reached agreement on personal terms and the deal is moving fast.

BREAKING: persoonlijk akkoord Micky van de Ven met Tottenham over een contract tot 2028.

van de Ven hat sich persönlich mit Spurs auf einen Vertrag bis 2028 geeinigt.

Van de Ven reaches personal agreement with Spurs on a contract until 2028. #COYS — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) July 3, 2023

Don’t want to believe a rumor unless some guy says HERE WE GO? Well, here’s Fabrizio Romano saying something kinda similar.

Tottenham are speaking to Wolfsburg about Micky van de Ven. Negotiations ongoing for option revealed here last week. ⚪️ #THFC



Both Tapsoba and van de Ven remain in Tottenham list, talks ongoing. https://t.co/fW7Tlv1KZk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2023

And by the time this article posts, we might have even more news. To whit: here’s John Cross of the Mirror saying that there’s actually FULL agreement for a £30m transfer (though as of this article posting the Mirror article has yet to be published... and also it’s the Mirror).

Tottenham are set to sign Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven in a £30m deal, more @MirrorFootball — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) July 3, 2023

All of this is breaking news and we don’t have much information, but it does appear right now as though van de Ven is going to be Tottenham’s guy. Does this mean that they’re choosing him over Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba? Are they considering buying BOTH van de Ven and Tapsoba? How does this jive with the news about Clement Lenglet from earlier today?

We don’t know! Isn’t it exciting?

There’s reasons to be keen on Micky as I illustrated in my initial preview post on him. He certainly has tons of upside and possibly an even higher ceiling, even if he maybe isn’t as polished at this point as Tapsoba is. But we do know that he’s excellent with the ball, highly intelligent, and young so Spurs would be signing him on the upward curve. It’s quite possible that Tapsoba has the higher floor, but Micky has the higher ceiling.

This is moving fast so be prepared for an update or two on this article.

UPDATE (1:52 p.m. ET): Contrary to the Mirror’s report (lol), there is as of yet no agreement between Wolfsburg and Tottenham on van de Ven as per Alasdair Gold.