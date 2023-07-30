World Cup Day 10 recap and Day 11 open thread

The scheduling for this World Cup continues to be a little... odd. Today we get kick-off of the final round of group stage action, with two simultaneous matches in group A to determine who will qualify out of the group... but they’re playing before the Group H games that are still part of round 2. Bizarre.

Anyway, those Group A matches are going to be fun because nobody is eliminated and it could come down to goal differential. But co-hosts New Zealand probably need a win over Switzerland to get out of their group.

Congratulations to Tottenham Hotspur Women players Becky Spencer and Drew Spence, who both started and participated in Jamaica’s first ever World Cup win! Also France edged out Brazil in a super fun match.

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 10 Recap

France 2-1 Brazil (Group F)

France: Le Sommer 17’, Renard 83’ • Brazil: Debinha 58’

Panama 0-1 Jamaica (Group F)

Jamaica: Swaby 56’

Tottenham stars Drew Spence and Becky Spencer both started and played the full 90 for Jamaica’s first ever World Cup win. Spence also plonked a free kick off the crossbar.

Sweden 5-0 Italy (Group G)

Sweden: Ilestedt 39’, 50’, Rolfö 44’, Blackstenius 45+1’, Blomqvist 90+5’

Day 11 schedule

South Korea vs. Morocco (Group H)

12:30 a.m. Sun. ET / 5:30 a.m. Sun. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Rosella Ayane (Morocco)

Norway vs. Philippines (Group A)

3 am ET Sun. / 8 a.m. Sun., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), not televised (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former Tottenham keeper Aurora Mikalsen (Norway)

Switzerland vs. New Zealand (Group A)

3 am ET Sun. / 8 a.m. Sun., UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Luana Buhler (Switzerland), Ria Percival (New Zealand)

Germany vs. Colombia (Group H)

5:30 am ET Sun. / 10:30 a.m. Sun., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none