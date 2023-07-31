The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Monday, July 31

good morning good morning

Premier League football is back! (on August 13).

It feels like ages since we’ve last seen Tottenham Hotspur play. Regardless, we haven’t really seen how they play under new manager Ange Postecoglou yet. At least fitzie hasn’t, because he hasn’t watched a single second of the preseason.

But the preseason is almost over!

Spurs have an interesting start to the season - at Brentford, home versus United, at Bournemouth.

Postecoglou’s been pulling our collective leg a little bit. He doesn’t want us to get our hopes up. Takes him a while etc etc etc. But ya know what? I’m excited!

There’s still considerable time left in the transfer window, so we don’t even know what his team looks like. Those who’ve watched the preseason fixtures may know better than I.

Still, we’ve got a lot of players to offload. And a good handful to bring in also.

All’s that to say - the season is back! Only a few more sleeps.

Tottenham Hotspur men’s schedule: Shaktar (friendly; 6 Aug), Barcelona (friendly; 8 Aug), at Brentford (13 Aug), Manchester United (19 Aug), at Bournemouth (26 Aug)

Fitzie’s track of the day: Tijuana Gift Shop, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

How Trinity Rodman went from ‘million dollar teenager’ to key USWNT player

New Zealand exit Women’s World Cup