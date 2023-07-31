World Cup Day 11 recap & open thread: Groups B & C final round

We now officially have the first two teams who have qualified for the knock-out stage of the 2023 World Cup — Switzerland and Norway clinched qualification out of Group A after the Swiss drew co-hosts New Zealand, while Norway pounded already-eliminated Philippines 6--0. New Zealand’s elimination feels harsh, especially after they defeated Norway in the opening match of the tournament and get bounced because the Norwegians pounded a pretty hapless Philippines squad to advance on goal differential. But that’s the World Cup for you.

Germany-Colombia had a banger of a finish - 18-year old Real Madrid footballer Linda Caicedo scored her second WC goal, and her teammate Manuela Vanegas fired home with a thumping header in the 97th minute to give Colombia a huge win.

The third round of the group stage continues Monday morning with the final games in groups B and C. Group B could be a banger — Nigeria can clinch with a win over winless Ireland, while Australia is desperately hoping they can avoid both co-hosts of the tournament being bounced in the opening stage of the tourney in a must-win match against Canada.

It’s the exact opposite in Group C — Spain and Japan have both already qualified, and they play each other so the match is only about who wins the group, and pride.

Here are your recaps and schedule for today’s action.

Day 11 Recap

South Korea 0-1 Morocco (Group H)

Morocco: Jraidi 6’

Tottenham’s Rosella Ayane was a late substitute in this match.

Germany 1-2 Colombia

Germany: Popp 89’ (Pen) / Colombia: Caicedo 52’, Vanegas 90+7’

Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand (Group A)

Tottenham’s Ria Percival started the match for New Zealand and went 71 minutes before being substituted. Switzerland qualified for the next round with the draw. New Zealand are eliminated.

Norway 6-0 Philippines (Group A)

Norway: Haug 6’, 17’, 90+5’, Hansen 31’, Barker 48’ (OG), Reiten 53’ (Pen)

Day 12 schedule

Costa Rica vs. Zambia (Group B)

3 a.m. Mon. ET / 8 a.m. Mon. UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: none

Japan vs. Spain (Group B)

3 a.m. Mon. ET / 8 a.m. Mon. UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), not televised (UK)

Spurs players to watch: former Tottenham midfielder Cho So-Hyun (Japan)

Canada vs. Australia (Group A)

6 am ET Mon. / 11 a.m. Mon., UK

TV: FOX (USA), BBC 2 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Shelina Zadorsky (Canada), former Tottenham players Kyah Simon, Alana Kennedy (Australia)

Ireland vs. Nigeria (Group A)

6 am ET Mon. / 11 a.m. Mon., UK

TV: Fox Sports 1 (USA), ITV 1 (UK)

Spurs players to watch: Former Tottenham midfielder Lucy Quinn (Ireland)