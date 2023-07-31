Bayern officials are in London for crucial Harry Kane talks

It’s been a long, quiet weekend of Tottenham Hotspur news. It’s not that I didn’t want to post news stories all weekend (although, honestly, it was nice to have a couple days off), but there just wasn’t much to write on. The only “news” was some mealy-mouthed mulling about a hypothetical bid to purchase the club by billionaire musician and noted Arsenal fan Jay-Z, if he were able to find a few of his buddies to form a consortium and in the event Joe Lewis goes to prison or something. (It’s a nothingburger.)

But central defender news? Training videos on social? Spurious links to incoming players? Nada. It’s like the club has gone into a defensive posture and has been hunkering, locking down almost all leaks.

And in that sense, they probably are. I kind of expect something big to happen this week, and possibly even today. Bayern Munich officials Jan-Christian Dreesen & Marco Neppe have now apparently landed in London for some high-profile, in-person talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over the future of Harry Kane, and there’s even the suggestion that we could get some resolution to Kane’s future very soon.

Now, look — the Spurs-o-verse has been agog about Dreesen and Neppe over the past couple of days (this infamous meeting was supposed to take place on Friday but was pushed back) and it’s true that the Bayern officials’ visit has a real “Gorpman and Bleemer” feel to it. That said, Harry Kane is currently hanging like a Sword of Damocles over this club’s head and it everyone, including Levy, seems to wants some sort of resolution soon, if only so we can stop talking about it.

Dreesen and Neppe are alleged to be ready to offer more than Bayern’s previous bid of €80m, possibly something close to €100m. Spurs are holding out for £100m (€116m) and probably wouldn’t sell at all if Harry didn’t want to go (which he clearly does). So this does feel like a significant horse-trading meeting.

And honestly it does make you wonder if the lack of movement on other fronts is because Spurs want to get this one out of the way first, opening the floodgates for additional incomings for Ange Postecoglou, a rumored “clear-out” of players, or whatever else has been floating around in the murky soup of bat country rumors.

I don’t know, y’all. I’m just as in the dark about this as all of you. But I suspect we’re going to find out more very soon.