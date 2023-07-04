The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Tuesday, July 4

good morning

—-

And a happy Fourth of July to all you Americans out there!

Yes yes yes there is nothing better than a weekday off!

I always think of Jefferson Airplane this time of the year. Free music! Free love! And so on the Fourth of July I always play Jefferson Airplane. I think last year I featured a Jefferson Airplane song too .... oh wait - I did!

I’m continuing the tradition this year. Instead of Pooneil’s corner, we’re gonna go with Jane.

Now I first remember hearing this song when I watched the treasured piece of cinema Wet Hot American Summer. It’s an absolute cult classic of a filim and I would consider a must-watch.

Actress/director Elizabeth Banks re-upped Jane this year in her directorial debut of Cocaine Bear.

So let’s listen to some Summer of Love music today, baby, and wave that flag! And share how you’ll be celebrating today.

For all those not celebrating the holiday - I wish you all a happy Tuesday and I STILL hope you enjoy the song.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Jane, by Jefferson Airplane

