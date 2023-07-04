Manor Solomon to have Spurs medical on Thursday

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of making their second new signing of the summer after James Maddison, but it won’t be until near the end of the week. According to Fabrizio Romano, former Fulham and Shakhtar winger Manor Solomon will have his Spurs medical on Thursday ahead of signing a five year deal as a free agent.

More on Manor Solomon deal. Medical tests at Tottenham planned later today will take place on Thursday morning — no issues, just re-scheduled in the last few hours. ⚪️✅ #THFC



Solomon will sign the contract this week as documents have been checked. Deal dome. pic.twitter.com/cdK7rVo4Sw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2023

Spurs obviously see something in this guy that makes him worthy of a foreign roster spot. I don’t really have any choice but to take their word that he’s a player who can develop into a useful squad player, but I’ve already stated my unease about this signing in the context of the full summer. But hey, I’ve been wrong before and I may be so again. He’s certainly at the right price and worst case scenario if he doesn’t work out Tottenham can flip him for a profit since he’s almost certainly on low wages.

Solomon will join Maddison as one of Spurs’ two new signings, with Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro also joining permanently after playing at Tottenham on loan last season. There are also reports that Spurs are closing in on the signing of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, with the club also considering bringing back Clement Lenglet. Spurs are also keeping track of Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo as defensive options.