The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Wednesday, July 5

good morning good morning!

It’s hard to believe we’re already five days into July and I cannot believe that I missed our monthly lookahead. It must’ve gotten lost in all this commotion.

We know one key date has passed and that was July 1, when Ange Postecoglou officially assumed his role as head coach. A good handful of players also returned to training that day.

I believe we’re still waiting on a few more vacationers to return to Hotspur Way.

The good news is we’ll finally get some football this month.

Spurs will travel to Postecoglou’s homeland in just a couple of weeks with a preseason match against West Ham in Perth on 18 July.

As part of their Asia-Pacific tour, Spurs will play against Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Winks and his Leicester City team on 23 July in Bangkok before heading to Singapore to play against Roma on the 26th.

Hopefully Spurs can get into one or two more transfers in before they take off on a very long flight (it saves them money if they all travel together) for Postecoglou’s benefit.

Fitzie’s track of the day: The View Between Villages, by Noah Kahan

And now for your links:

