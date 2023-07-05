Rumor: Tottenham Hotspur offering Harry Kane a new contract

Not a day goes by that Harry Kane isn’t in the news about a potential move away from Tottenham Hotspur. With Bayern Munich putting in a few bids (70 million Euros) in hopes of taking the English striker away from the Premier League, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is ready to offer Harry Kane a new and improved contract — with Kane entering the final year of his contract.

Levy has constantly said that Kane is not for sale, and if he were it would be for a fee north of £100 million. But, he knows the days are counting against him with Kane having an opportunity to run down his contract and walk away a free man in a year.

That’s not something anyone supporting the club would like to see and according to the Guardians Jacob Steinberg and David Hytner, the club is preparing to offer the soon-to-be 30-year-old striker a “huge” new contract to keep him in North London.

Tottenham are going to great lengths to convince Harry Kane to stay by offering the striker a huge new deal. No indications Kane is going to sign it, though. Bayern Munich still pushing to sign him this summer. Story with @DaveHytner https://t.co/GZPrw9wFlg — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 5, 2023

Currently, on wages of £200,000 a week, it's no secret that Kane is outperforming his worth for the club, and as rumors continue to swirl about his immediate future Kane is in no rush to sign on the dotted line.

Levy believes Kane will come to see that his long-term future is best served at Spurs and not only because of the money he would make under the new contract. There is the hope that the new manager, Ange Postecoglu, can turn things around. Postecoglu wants to play on the front foot in a 4-3-3 and, with the help of Levy and the increasingly influential chief scout, Leonardo Gabbanini, his squad is taking shape.

Postecoglu is prepared to sit down with Kane when he arrives back to Hotspur Way on the 12th, something that can transpire a breath of fresh air or make a move away adamant in the summer window.

All options seem to be on the table with Kane, but Levy is prepared to make an offer that if refused shows that he tried to keep Kane with the club.