The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham News and Links for Thursday, July 6

good morning!

Tottenham are in a flurry of transfer activity and Emerson’s status as hoddle hero was short-lived.

And so now is the time to usher in our latest hero.

Introducing: Hugo Lloris!

It’s a fitting honour for Lloris to be featured like this in a blog he’s never heard of. But after a 10-year tenure at Spurs, he deserves nothing less.

But I’m changing the rules this time around.

Before the hoddle hero’s status was secure so long as Tottenham don’t make a signing.

This time, Hugo Lloris will be our hoddle hero until he departs the club. So I’ve a good feeling we’re gonna be seeing lots of Hugo for the forseeable hoddlefuture.

So rejoice! Rejoice and behold at the sight of Hugo Lloris!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Last Words of a Shooting Star, by Mitski

